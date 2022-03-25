Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PVCT stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,990. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

