Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

