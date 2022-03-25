Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 404,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

