Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $235.65 million and $151.35 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00112183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.