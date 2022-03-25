Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after acquiring an additional 926,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,200. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

