Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZGet Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,793. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.61 and a one year high of C$11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.