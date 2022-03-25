Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.91. 4,959,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,181. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

