International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INCC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 20,634,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956,971. International Consolidated Companies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
