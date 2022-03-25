First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 7,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,928. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period.

