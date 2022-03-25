$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will post $98.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.80 million. Everbridge reported sales of $82.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $428.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $431.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,239,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

