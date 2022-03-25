$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report $55.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the lowest is $53.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.87. 3,058,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,701. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $657.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

