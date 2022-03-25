Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $258.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $261.49 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $70.57. 47,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

