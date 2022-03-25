Foster & Motley Inc. Has $55.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 3.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $55,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 196,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

