SWS Partners Acquires 175 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $258.44. 407,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

