PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stake Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned about 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PCT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

