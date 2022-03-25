Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 290,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,920. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

