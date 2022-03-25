ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.62

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 11674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
