Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 91.2%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,908. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.