Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 91.2%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,908. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

