InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 52,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,356. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 665,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 926,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 1,919,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

