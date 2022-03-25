ZKSpace Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.88 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $20.88 million and $2.65 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.35 or 0.06980609 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,299.73 or 0.99936829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042386 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

