$0.49 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,701,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

