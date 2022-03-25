LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,502. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

