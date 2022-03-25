Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.94. 49,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

