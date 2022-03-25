Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to report $399.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $405.43 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,652 shares of company stock worth $2,462,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 1,008,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,369. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

