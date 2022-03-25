SWS Partners Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SWS Partners raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

