Michael Sileck Buys 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91.
KODK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
