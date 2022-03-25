Michael Sileck Buys 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91.

KODK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 143.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 106.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

