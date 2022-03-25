SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP traded down $25.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $679.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,098. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $764.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,199.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

