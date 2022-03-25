Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,703,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

