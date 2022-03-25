$244.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) will post sales of $244.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.10 million and the lowest is $241.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $359.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $594.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 202,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

