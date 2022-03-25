Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 677,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,776. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

