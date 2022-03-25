Raven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $316.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.63 or 0.06989532 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,435.04 or 1.00166929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

