Stacey Giamalis Sells 4,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 1,016,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

