Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 97.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 120,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

