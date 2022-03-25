Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after buying an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

