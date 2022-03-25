SWS Partners Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.85. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

