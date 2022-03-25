Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.