Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $444,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 212,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,216. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

