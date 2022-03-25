Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $444,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.
NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 212,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,216. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
