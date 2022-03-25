Ajay Singh Sells 36,338 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSTG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,380. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

