Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 114,584 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,023. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

