Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 5,128,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

