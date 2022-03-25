UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.03. 2,551,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $515.78. The stock has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average is $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

