Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

PRFT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 234,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Perficient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

