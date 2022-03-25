Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $210.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. 215,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

