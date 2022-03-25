Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $16.41

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.03.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

CGC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 38,357,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,044. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

