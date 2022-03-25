Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,185.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,185.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,548,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,790,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,295.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,032.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,278.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

