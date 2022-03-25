Phore (PHR) Tops One Day Volume of $5,152.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $376,105.91 and $5,152.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,488,052 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

