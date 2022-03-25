Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 316,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,267. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

