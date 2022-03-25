Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

EXC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 5,698,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,201,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.90.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

