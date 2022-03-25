Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

CRI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 288,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,438. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

