Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 838 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,739,000 after purchasing an additional 229,483 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. 905,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

